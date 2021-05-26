Ness City Daily Weather Forecast
NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- 7 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
