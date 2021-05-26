Cancel
Economy

Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
Killeen Daily Herald
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it's spending to develop them. The automaker said in a presentation for investors Wednesday that it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That brings the total spend to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of South Korea.

