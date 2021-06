Mabrian has produced an analysis of American search demand for flights to Europe’s most popular destinations for the June, July and August period of this year Vs. 2019. Carlos Cendra, Director of Sales & Marketing at Mabrian, comments: “Whilst the desire of American travellers for the most popular European city destinations had lost intensity during the last few months, due to the context, it is interesting to analyze how the inspirational demand for different destinations varies and is changing some pre-pandemic trends.