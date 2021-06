US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has argued that her proposed climate crisis legislation is a method of rectifying generational inequality, as well as fighting for climate justice.In a video that emerged online of a congressional hearing focused on the bill on Wednesday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said the legislation she introduced with Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts would begin to fix some of the economic ills in the American economy, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but have existed for over a generation. “I think one thing that’s really important as well is that in the Civilian Climate Core...