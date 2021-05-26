Sutton named temporary superintendant
The Warren County Board of Education appointed Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton as temporary superintendent during a special meeting on Tuesday night. Sutton will serve in that position beginning on July 1, the day after current Superintendent Dr. Mary Young’s two-year contract expires. Young tendered her resignation earlier this spring. Last week, the board named the school district’s human resources officer, Dr. Keedra Whitaker, as acting superintendent, effective through June 30.www.warrenrecord.com