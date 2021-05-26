Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, NC

Sutton named temporary superintendant

By Luci Weldon
warrenrecord.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warren County Board of Education appointed Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton as temporary superintendent during a special meeting on Tuesday night. Sutton will serve in that position beginning on July 1, the day after current Superintendent Dr. Mary Young’s two-year contract expires. Young tendered her resignation earlier this spring. Last week, the board named the school district’s human resources officer, Dr. Keedra Whitaker, as acting superintendent, effective through June 30.

www.warrenrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, NC
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Wake County, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Warren County, NC
Education
Wake County, NC
Government
Warren County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Wake County, NC
Education
City
Washington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Superintendents#Board Chairman#School Education#University Education#Wake County School Board#Industrial Relations#Aasa#Focused Llc#Triangle Urban League#The Blue Ribbon Committee#Best Nc#Temporary Superintendent#Dr Keedra Whitaker#Officer#Excellence Director#Master#July#Philadelphia#Arts Degree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Warrenton, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Educators' group gives grants to six women

WARRENTON — Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently presented awards to outstanding women who are pursuing degrees in education. These Gamma Chi Awards were given to fulfill one of the seven DKG purposes: “To endow scholarships to aid outstanding women educators in pursuing...
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Mark It Down, May 18

THE CREATIVE LIFELONG LEARNING PROGRAM of Granville County Senior Services is re-introducing programs for spring, and is gradually moving to in-person class offerings at the Granville County Senior Center in Oxford. Upcoming classes include “Eat Smart, Move More” (Wednesdays through May 26). Community awareness programs such as a “Look Back” at Granville County History (June 7, with local author Lewis Bowling) are also offered, as well as weekly interest groups such as “North Carolina, Our Home” (monthly) and “Games, Anyone” (Wednesdays). Instructors are also needed to round out the class schedule. For more details or to register, please contact Marilyn Howard, CLL Coordinator, at 919-693-1930 or at marilyn.howard@granvillecounty.org.
Warren County, NCwarrenrecord.com

New Tech teacher named Energy Literacy Fellow

Warren New Tech High School has been notified that science teacher Draxie Elswick has been named a North Carolina Energy Literacy Fellow for 2021. Elswick, an Emory & Henry College graduate and Teach for America corps member, has also been honored as the Warren County Schools nominee for the prestigious North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching Beginning Teacher Award.
Warren County, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Vaccination totals still climbing, but slowly

HENDERSON — Progress on the COVID-19 vaccination front continues to slow in the Tri-County, as it’s been doing across North Carolina as the people most eager to receive immunizations get the second of two shots the most common of the vaccines require. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services...
Public HealthRaleigh News & Observer

COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 14

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates. At least 989,338 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,862 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health and Human...