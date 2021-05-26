Cancel
Fullerton, NE

Wednesday rain in Fullerton meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Fullerton News Flash
 17 days ago

(FULLERTON, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Fullerton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fullerton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aBtKHQm00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fullerton, NE
