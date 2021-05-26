Cancel
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope undergoes 'successful' knee surgery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3PmG_0aBtK9SD00
Nick Pope has undergone surgery on his left knee (Peter Powell/PA) (PA Wire)

Nick Pope has undergone surgery on the knee injury that ended the Burnley goalkeeper’s hopes of being selected for England in this summer’s European Championship.

Pope has won seven caps for his country and would have been expected to take his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad, but the 29-year-old missed the final three games of the recently completed Premier League campaign.

He had been hoping to feature against Sheffield United in last Sunday’s season finale but felt further discomfort in his left knee, so he had what Burnley termed a “successful” operation to address a cartilage issue.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche is optimistic about Pope’s rehabilitation and said on the club’s website: “We’re expecting the recovery to go well at this early stage, but we’ll wait and see as he recovers.

“He’s had a really, really good season once again. He continues to develop into a top, top keeper.

“He’s incredibly unfortunate to have this happen at this time but once again he’s shown what a top keeper he is during the season and I’m sure will do again going into next season once he recovers.”

Pope kept 11 clean sheets over the course of the campaign – only three others kept more – and was a starter in all three of England’s World Cup qualifiers in March, the last time Southgate’s side were in action.

Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Rodrigo hits a brace off the bench as Leeds run riot at Burnley

Leeds turned on the style in the second half as they swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place in the Premier League. After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished Burnley after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace.
Premier League
newschain

Rodrigo scores twice as Leeds ease to victory at Burnley

Leeds swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place in the Premier League. After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished the Clarets after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace.
Premier League
newschain

More to come from Rodrigo says Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds hit four past Burnley

Marcelo Bielsa warned there is more to come from Rodrigo after the Spain striker came off the bench to score a late brace in Leeds’ 4-0 win at Burnley. The 30-year-old effectively killed off the Clarets with his first goal, skipping between Ben Mee and James Tarkowski before beating Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a delightful finish, and then two minutes later he rounded the goalkeeper to cap a fine team move.
Premier League
newschain

FPL tips: Yorkshire duo dominate gameweek 37 picks

Yorkshire is where the Fantasy Premier League value is in the penultimate week of the season. A glance across our three leading recommendations in each position sees Leeds provide five of the 12 picks, while Sheffield United have two and prevent the weekend’s Premier League headline-maker Alisson Becker from clinching top spot in goal.
Premier League

Leeds routs Burnley 4-0 to boost top-10 hopes in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Leeds has extended Burnley’s winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory that bolsters their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League. Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which plays at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison also scored. Burney won 2-0 at Fulham on Monday to secure top-flight status for a sixth consecutive season but hasn’t won at Turf Moor since late January.
Premier League

Newcastle United would consider a move for Burnley manager Sean Dyche should Steve Bruce leave

According to Sunday Mirror, Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley would consider a move for Burnley manager Sean Dyche should Steve Bruce leave the club. The Magpies boss is not popular with the fans despite guiding the side to safety in both of his seasons in charge. The fans do not love Bruce’s style of play and there is a belief that they should be challenging for the top-six given the quality of players available. The 60-year-old has insisted he has no plans to leave Newcastle unless he is sacked, and it does not seem Ashley will be looking to parting ways with him anytime soon.
Premier League
Daily Mail

Ezgjan Alioski is REPORTED to match officials for his bizarre gestures aimed at Burnley's Dwight McNeil after Leeds midfielder reacted to Burnley man goading him whilst he lay on the pitch holding his foot

Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski has been reported by a Burnley player for making gestures following a flashpoint with opposition winger Dwight McNeil. Alioski stuck out his tongue, flapped his hands by his ears and puffed out his cheeks as if blowing a raspberry in the 70th minute incident at Turf Moor.
Premier League
Daily Mail

Erzgjan Alioski delivers bizarre response in spat with Dwight McNeil, as Leeds midfielder mocks Burnley man by sticking his tongue and pulling strange faces after England Under-21 starlet appeared to goad him whilst lying injured on the pitch

Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil appeared to spit on Erzgjan Alioski in video footage from Leeds United's 4-0 win at Turf Moor on Saturday, with the North Macedonian responding by making some bizarre facial expressions. Alioski went down under a challenge from McNeil during the second half of the game, but...
Premier League

Burnley boss Dyche baffled by Leeds thumping

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists he is baffled by their 4-0 home defeat to Leeds United. Matej Vydra missed a golden chance to cancel out Mateusz Klich's first half opener, with sub Johann Berg Gudmundsson also seeing a close range effort saved by Ilan Meslier with the scoreline at 0-2.
Premier League

Winners and Losers from Premier League Matchweek 36

Two matches remain for each Premier League club this season, and the UEFA Champions League places are yet to be locked in. That's the primary focus of the league at the minute and that was prevalent in Matchweek 36. It even trickled over into another tournament as the FA Cup...
Soccer

English FA Cup Champions

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw) 1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. 1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1. 1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1. 1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2. 1893—Wolverhampton...
Premier League
Daily Mail

Peter Crouch insists Jack Harrison 'HAS to be in with a shout' of Euros selection after Leeds star's stunning display in Burnley thrashing

Gareth Southgate's ever-expanding pool of attackers deserving a Euro 2020 spot this summer has gained another name, with Peter Crouch nominating Jack Harrison. The 24-year-old wide-man was on target as Leeds thumped Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor, tightening their grip on 10th spot and extending a steak of red-hot late season form.
Premier League

Dyche praises Leeds but stays silent on incident with referee, Bielsa

Sean Dyche credited Leeds for their performance against his Burnley side – but insisted the four-goal margin was slightly harsh on his side. Two goals from substitute Rodrigo crowned a solid display from the Yorkshiremen at Turf Moor. It means Leeds are closing on a top-half finish and brought up an impressive goals stat in the process. It’s been a brilliant season back in the Premier League for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. It also means they have suffered just one defeat – at Brighton – in their last nine games.