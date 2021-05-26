Cancel
Advancing Protein Research with Ultra-High-Speed X-Ray Crystallography

By Sarah Moore, M.Sc.
Azom.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona State University researcher Petra Fromme has been awarded the 2021 Christian B. Anfinsen Award in honor of her contribution to the field of protein research. She has developed the use of ultra-high-speed x-ray crystallography to investigate protein structures in fine-grain detail and the shortest time durations. Here, we discuss how Fromme’s work is helping to move the field of protein research forward.

