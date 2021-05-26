Advancing Protein Research with Ultra-High-Speed X-Ray Crystallography

The Apollo 15 & 16 missions were the first to explore the Lunar surface chemistry by investigating about 10% of the Lunar surface using a remote sensing X-ray fluorescence spectrometer experiment. The data obtained have been extensively used to study Lunar formation history and geological evolution. In this work, a re-evaluation of the Apollo 15 & 16 X-ray fluorescence experiment is conducted with the aim of obtaining up-to-date empirical values for aluminum (Al) and magnesium (Mg) concentrations relative to silicon (Si) of the upper Lunar surface. An updated instrument response, a newly reconstructed Lunar trajectory orbit, and improved intensity ratio calculations were used to obtain new intensity ratio maps. The resulting Lunar Al/Si and Mg/Al X-ray maps show a clear distinction in Lunar mare and highland regions. The mean Al/Si and Mg/Al intensity ratios for the mare regions obtained from the newly obtained maps are 0.54$\pm$0.07 and 0.54$\pm$0.17, respectively; for the highland regions, the values are 0.76$\pm$0.07 and 1.07$\pm$0.13, respectively. For the Mg/Si intensity ratio, no clear distinction between Lunar features is obtained and we derived a mean value of 0.47$\pm$0.13. Our determined intensity ratios are lower than previously published. These values can be used to infer concentration ratios when accounting for Solar activity, inter-orbit variability, and measurements from different instruments. We employed a correction to infer concentration ratios by comparing our intensity ratios directly to Lunar rock concentrations obtained from various Lunar missions.