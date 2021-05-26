Aerion’s Demise and the Bitter Puncture of the Supersonic Travel Bubble

Ten passengers, 7800 kilometers at Mach 1.4. London-New York in three hours. If the Concorde hadn’t existed, we would have said supersonic commercial flying was too good to be true. More than once, the aviation industry desperately searched for a disruptive element. It is still looking for that element today, among renders promising features close to the impossible, technology that only exists on paper and a horde of funds eager to participate in the last great business no one has seen yet.