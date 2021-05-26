Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Aerion’s Demise and the Bitter Puncture of the Supersonic Travel Bubble

By Pablo Diaz
airlinegeeks.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen passengers, 7800 kilometers at Mach 1.4. London-New York in three hours. If the Concorde hadn’t existed, we would have said supersonic commercial flying was too good to be true. More than once, the aviation industry desperately searched for a disruptive element. It is still looking for that element today, among renders promising features close to the impossible, technology that only exists on paper and a horde of funds eager to participate in the last great business no one has seen yet.

airlinegeeks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supersonic Aircraft#Bubbles#Boeing Planes#Commercial Aircraft#Private Planes#Capital Flight#Commercial Vehicles#Concorde#Fomo#Boom Aerospace#Overture#Spike Aerospace#Hypermach#Powerpoint#Ge#Aerion Corporation#Zoom#Flexjets#Netjets#Supersonic Flight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Avolon and vertical aerospace announce world’s largest eVTOL aircraft order

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, and Vertical Aerospace (‘Vertical’), the most advanced electric vertical take-off and landing (‘eVTOL’) company in the world, announce a ground-breaking US$2 billion order for up to 500 electric eVTOL aircraft. This agreement, which is subject to certain closing conditions, will introduce the ultra-short-haul aircraft category to commercial aviation, a game changing development that will revolutionise air travel with zero emissions aircraft.
Aerospace & Defensednyuz.com

How Deregulation Could Make Supersonic Air Travel Great Again

Commercial airliners capable of traveling faster than the speed of sound will return to America’s skies by 2029, United Airlines announced June 3 after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reduced regulations that had stymied progress in the sector. That’s right: Flying could and indeed should actually start getting faster again — if the FAA pursues further deregulation. And the agency has no compelling reason to keep standing in the way.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How Much Is An Airbus A350-1000 Worth In 2021?

The Airbus A350-1000 is the largest member of Airbus’ newest clean-sheet aircraft design. Today, 56 of the aircraft have been delivered to airlines worldwide. This begs the question, how much is an Airbus A350-1000 worth in 2021? Simple Flying decided to find out. Over the past few weeks, we’ve been...
Hawthorne, CAPosted by
Popular Science

This new electric aircraft has 12 propellers and hints at a flying taxi future

Last night in Hawthorne, California, aviation startup Archer unveiled its prototype for an electric air taxi. Dubbed the Maker, the aircraft is theoretically capable of holding two people, but will only be used as a non-passenger test vehicle while the company works on a bigger air taxi. It’s a prototype—a stepping stone towards a future in which folks might hop into quiet electric air taxis for short flights to commute or just go somewhere fun. That’s the dream that Archer, and other companies, hopes becomes a reality.
TravelAviation Week

EDITORIAL: Why A Return To Supersonic Commercial Travel Is Far From Certain

There was a time when airline executives believed supersonic flight would become ubiquitous on long-haul routes. As the original supersonic aircraft were being developed in the 1960s, American Airlines publicly predicted a fleet of 200 supersonic aircraft operated by US airlines alone. It seemed... EDITORIAL: Why A Return To Supersonic...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

CFM56 Aftermarket Expected To Be Robust Post-Pandemic

Production of the CFM56 engine may have started winding down over the past two years with the final Boeing 737NG and Airbus A320ceo aircraft deliveries, but the narrowbody engine stalwart will remain a dominant part of the global fleet for many years to come. That is because it is widely expected...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Daily Memo: Slower Air Traffic Makes Room For German ANSP To Innovate

Germany’s air navigation service provider (ANSP) Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) is making the most of relatively quiet air traffic to hone better procedures. The effort, with promising early results, may contribute to a safer traffic recovery in the short term. It is also part of a largely shared... Subscription Required. Daily...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Archer’s flying taxi makes splashy debut in heated market

Archer Aviation unveiled its first electric flying taxi “Maker” in a Tesla-style debut on Thursday as an increasing number of investors and aviation companies pile into the hot but yet-to-be-approved urban air mobility space. Interest in zero-emission aircraft that take off and land like helicopters but fly like planes is...
Aerospace & Defensewsau.com

Flying taxis could poach passengers from planes, Avolon says

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus and Boeing watch out – one of the world’s largest aircraft owners says passenger planes could see their wings clipped by the rapid spread of flying taxi startups. Commercial air travel already faces competition from high-speed trains in parts of the world. But the head of...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Supersonic Flights Would Present Operational Headaches

Navigating the long, uncertain path between its pledge to buy Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft and putting them onto routes will be only the first hurdle for United Airlines. United and any other carrier that follows its lead will be hard-pressed to make the speed premium work within a larger... Supersonic...
Travelcapradio.org

Gambling On Supersonic Air Travel Again

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. United Airlines wants to bring back supersonic air travel, like crossing the Atlantic in three hours — but many have questions about the promise of a net-zero carbon footprint startup. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. It's been almost two decades since the...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Supersonic passenger travel given major boost by United Airlines

The return of supersonic passenger travel took a significant step forward this week after United Airlines announced a plan to purchase 15 aircraft from Boom Supersonic. The agreement between the two companies will see United purchase 15 of Boom’s under-development Overture aircraft so long as the high-speed jet meets particular safety, operating, and sustainability requirements. United, which also has an option to buy a further 35 Overture planes at a later date, wants to put the aircraft into commercial service in 2029.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

United Airlines Wants to Revive Supersonic Travel. But What About Climate Change?

United Airlines announced Thursday that it will purchase 15 supersonic airliners from a Denver-based startup that would fly 65 to 85 passengers at record speed. Dubbed the Overture, the new aircraft from Boom Supersonic is designed to travel at 1.7 times the speed of sound, or about 1,300 mph, twice as fast as current airliners. That means it could complete transcontinental flights in roughly half the time.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

United plans to bring back supersonic air travel

United Airlines said it wants to bring back commercial supersonic air travel, which would mark a first since British Airways retired its Concorde service in 2003. United on Thursday said it has an agreement to purchase 15 supersonic aircraft from startup Boom Supersonic. Boom, a Denver-based startup, said its Overture...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Week

United is investing in supersonic planes that can 'cut travel times in half'

United Airlines is dropping $3 billion on new supersonic planes that could take you from Newark to London in three-and-a-half hours by the end of the decade. The airline on Thursday announced it will buy 15 supersonic Overture jets from Boom Technology for $200 million a plane in a deal worth $3 billion, with an option to purchase 35 more, Bloomberg reports. The planes will be able to seat up to 88 people, and they can "cut travel times in half," according to United.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Can the Dream of Supersonic Flight Survive the Collapse of Aerion?

Aerion had booked orders for its AS2 supersonic business jet and secured the backing of aerospace experts such as Boeing, GE Aviation, and Spirit AeroSystems. But that wasn’t enough, and when it failed to secure much-needed new investment to bring the aircraft to market, the company was forced to shut down. AIN senior editor Kerry Lynch explains what went wrong and where the aviation industry’s supersonic ambitions may go from here.