Newcomb, NM

Newcomb Weather Forecast

Newcomb Post
Newcomb Post
 17 days ago

NEWCOMB, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aBtJsgW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Newcomb Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

