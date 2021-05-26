Chester Weather Forecast
CHESTER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Light rain likely in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain during night
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
