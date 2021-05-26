Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Luka Modrić: 'There's nothing better than playing for Real Madrid'

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Oeu7_0aBtJa2g00

Real Madrid C.F. and Luka Modrić have signed a contract extension which will see the player remain at the club until 30 June 2022.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Modrić
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid C F#Real Madrid C F#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Roberto Martinez: Win will allow Belgium to grow into Euro 2020

Roberto Martinez believes Belgium’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Russia in their Group B opener will allow them to grow into Euro 2020. A brace from Romelu Lukaku helped the number one ranked team in the world make a winning start to the tournament in St Petersburg. Substitute Thomas Meunier also...
Soccersemoball.com

Suarez takes over to keep Atletico on track for league title

MADRID (AP) -- Luis Suarez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atletico Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
UEFAsemoball.com

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) -- Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
UEFA90min.com

Real Madrid confirm Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid have confirmed midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for COVID-19. The midfielder was tested for the virus on Monday after he was identified as a close contact of a positive case. He had been in isolation since Friday, explaining his absence from their victory over Athletic Club. A...
Premier LeagueRepublic

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country’s “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players for...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 things that can convince Zinedine Zidane to stay

On Saturday, the 15th of May, big news shook up Real Madrid, their fans, and Spanish football in general. With just 24 hours remaining for Real Madrid’s penultimate game of the season against Athletic Bilbao, news broke out that the club’s manager Zinedine Zidane will leave Real Madrid after the 2020/21 season ends.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid remain most valuable football club brand in the world

For the third consecutive year, Real Madrid have been dubbed the most valuable football club brand in the world by Brand Finance. According to Brand Finance, as part of their Football 50 2021, Real Madrid are top of the football world, and boast a brand value of €1,276 million. Rounding...
Soccerasumetech.com

Zinedine Zidane denied telling Real Madrid players that he would resign as coach at the end of the current La Liga season.

Zinedine Zidane has denied already telling his players he will resign as Real Madrid coach at the end of the season. Zidane was asked again about his future after Madrid’s 1-0 victory away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, a win that keeps them two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid heading into La Liga’s final weekend. According to Onda Cero radio and Goal online earlier on Sunday, Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, informed his squad a week ago that he was going to leave after the team’s final game next weekend.
Soccer90min.com

Raphael Varane Reacts to Zinedine Zidane's Departure From Real Madrid

Raphael Varane said Zinedine Zidane's departure from Real Madrid is strange for him and an entire generation of players at the Spanish club, and revealed it would be 'nice' to work the French tactician again in the future. Zidane stepped down from his position as the Real Madrid manager earlier...
SoccerAS.com

Real Madrid push Atleti right to the bitter end

How great are evenings like last nights? All games being staged at the same time, goals flying in across the country delivering a roller coaster of emotions with constant twists and turns! There was an 'old school' feeling about last night's round of league games with that exciting carrousel scoreboard element and I understand that with the global appeal of the modern game, kick-off times are often scheduled to cater for fans in America or Asia. These new times, on occasion fail to take into account the match-going fan but helps the league in being competitive attracting the best players but it's great every now and again to have simultaneous kick-off times which provide the level of excitement as we experienced on Sunday.