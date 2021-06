Netflix is far from the only streaming service rolling out previews and fresh looks at what they have in store for viewers. On Tuesday morning, Apple TV+ released a trailer of its upcoming original series and films- and there was a little something for everyone on the series front. In the clip below, we have a look at the adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation; Simon Kinberg and David Weil's alien invasion series, Invasion; The Shrink Next Door, based on the podcast and starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; musical comedy series Schmigadoon! starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key; Joseph Gordon Levitt's schoolteacher series Mr. Corman; and looks at the second seasons of The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, See, and Truth Be Told.