PHILADELPHIA— Freeman’s is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of a signer’s rediscovered copy of William J. Stone’s 1823 printing of the Declaration of Independence. First presented to Charles Carroll of Carrollton, the last surviving signer of the original document, and later inscribed by his grandson-in-law John MacTavish, this rare document is the last of the six signers’ copies known to still be in private hands. Remarkably, it was found in Scotland by Freeman’s sister auction house, Lyon & Turnbull, and Freeman’s will present this historically significant document in a single-lot auction on July 1 at an estimate of $500,000-$800,000. Absentee and Internet live bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers.