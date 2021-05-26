Cancel
Leakey, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Leakey

Posted by 
Leakey News Beat
 17 days ago

LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aBtJUhC00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Leakey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
