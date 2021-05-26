4-Day Weather Forecast For Leakey
LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
