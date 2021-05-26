Cancel
Kinsley, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Kinsley

Kinsley Updates
Kinsley Updates
 17 days ago

KINSLEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBtJQAI00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • 13 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Kinsley, KS
