Daily Weather Forecast For Kinsley
KINSLEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- 13 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.