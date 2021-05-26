Daily Weather Forecast For Kinsley

KINSLEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 66 °F 13 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 50 °F 8 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.