Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Benton
FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Rain in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
