Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linton, ND

Linton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Linton Digest
Linton Digest
 17 days ago

LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aBtJ8bh00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 48 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Linton Digest

Linton Digest

Linton, ND
0
Followers
45
Post
66
Views
ABOUT

With Linton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linton, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Linton, NDPosted by
Linton Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LINTON, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Linton Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Linton, NDPosted by
Linton Digest

Get weather-ready — Linton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Linton: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;