Linton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
