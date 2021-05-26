Port Leyden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 84 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



