Port Leyden, NY

Port Leyden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Port Leyden News Watch
 17 days ago

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0aBtIvE400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Port Leyden, NYPosted by
Port Leyden News Watch

Port Leyden is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Leyden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Port Leyden, NYPosted by
Port Leyden News Watch

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(PORT LEYDEN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Port Leyden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lewis County, NYwwnytv.com

Don’t worry this weather isn’t going anywhere

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down to the lower 40s for most locations with some in Lewis County getting into the upper 30s. Some patch frost is possible in Lewis County where the temperatures drop into the 30s, and because of this the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory until 8 AM Sunday for all of Lewis County.
Lewis County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lewis FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.