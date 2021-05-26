Cancel
Wells, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Wells

Wells Voice
WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aBtIle200

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

