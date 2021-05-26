Cancel
Arkdale, WI

Weather Forecast For Arkdale

Arkdale News Beat
Arkdale News Beat
 17 days ago

ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aBtIjsa00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain Showers

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

With Arkdale News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

