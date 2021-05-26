Cancel
Indian Wells, AZ

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Indian Wells News Alert
 17 days ago

(INDIAN WELLS, AZ) A sunny Wednesday is here for Indian Wells, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Wells:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aBtIh7800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 49 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Indian Wells, AZ
With Indian Wells News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

