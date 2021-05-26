Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 52 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
