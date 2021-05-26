Cancel
Columbus, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Columbus

Columbus Today
 17 days ago

COLUMBUS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 60 °F
    • 8 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

