Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark, SD

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Clark

Posted by 
Clark Dispatch
Clark Dispatch
 17 days ago

(CLARK, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clark Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clark:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBtIbom00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 49 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clark Dispatch

Clark Dispatch

Clark, SD
5
Followers
58
Post
130
Views
ABOUT

With Clark Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Night Time#Outdoor Activities#The Sun#Clark Wednesday#Rain Showers#Drippy Day#Fun#Nws Data#Attractions#Money#Bookkeeping#Student Loan#Liftoff#Cloud#Grey#Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Clark, SDPosted by
Clark Dispatch

Sunday sun alert in Clark — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CLARK, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clark. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Clark, SDPosted by
Clark Dispatch

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(CLARK, SD.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Clark, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Clark, SDPosted by
Clark Dispatch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Clark

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clark: Saturday, May 15: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;