Rabun Gap Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RABUN GAP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
