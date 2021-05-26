Cancel
Dubois, WY

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Dubois Journal
Dubois Journal
(DUBOIS, WY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dubois Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dubois:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aBtIY7T00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dubois Journal

Dubois Journal

Dubois, WY
ABOUT

With Dubois Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dubois, WY
