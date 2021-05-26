Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parsonsfield, ME

Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield

Posted by 
Parsonsfield News Beat
Parsonsfield News Beat
 17 days ago

PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aBtIXEk00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield, ME
4
Followers
66
Post
228
Views
ABOUT

With Parsonsfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parsonsfield, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.