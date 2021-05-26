Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield
PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
