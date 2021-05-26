Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cross Plains, TX

Weather Forecast For Cross Plains

Posted by 
Cross Plains Dispatch
Cross Plains Dispatch
 17 days ago

CROSS PLAINS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aBtIWM100

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains, TX
12
Followers
63
Post
247
Views
ABOUT

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cross Plains, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cross Plains, TXPosted by
Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cross Plains. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Callahan County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Jones, Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Callahan; Jones; Shackelford SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CALLAHAN SOUTHEASTERN JONES AND SHACKELFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 330 AM CDT At 237 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nugent, moving southeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Abilene, Albany, Hawley, Lueders, Nugent, Avoca, Hamby, Mccarty Lake, Big Country Baptist Assembly, Lake Fort Phantom Hill, Us- 283 Near The Callahan- Shackelford County Line and The Intersection Of Us- 180 And Farm Road 600.
Callahan County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Callahan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Callahan The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Callahan County in west central Texas Southeastern Jones County in west central Texas Southwestern Shackelford County in west central Texas Taylor County in west central Texas * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 719 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain is expected in the Abilene area, and along Interstate 20 in Taylor and Callahan counties. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Abilene, Clyde, Baird, Wylie, Merkel, Tye, Tuscola, Buffalo Gap, Trent, Lawn, Putnam, Potosi, Eula, Dudley, Hamby, Caps, Dyess Afb, View, Coronados Camp and Impact. This includes the following Low Water Crossings Butternut Underpass, Texas Avenue at Arnold Boulevard, I-20 Frontage Roads west of Clyde, Intersections along Buttonwillow Parkway, Curry Lane from Clack Street to Catclaw Drive, Intersections along Sammons Street, I-20 Frontage Roads near Baird, I-20 Frontage Roads near Putnam, FM 89 crossing Scott Hollow and FM 3308 crossing Draw. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 261 and 322.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Brown County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Nolan; San Saba; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Nolan, San Saba, Shackelford, Taylor and Throckmorton. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches in the watch area tonight on top of already saturated soils may lead to flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.