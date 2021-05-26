Cancel
Gregory, SD

Wednesday rain in Gregory: Ideas to make the most of it

Gregory Today
 17 days ago

(GREGORY, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Gregory Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gregory:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aBtIVTI00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gregory, SD
ABOUT

With Gregory Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

