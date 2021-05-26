Weather Forecast For Hosford
HOSFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.