Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hosford, FL

Weather Forecast For Hosford

Posted by 
Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
 17 days ago

HOSFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aBtIUaZ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hosford Dispatch

Hosford Dispatch

Hosford, FL
6
Followers
63
Post
237
Views
ABOUT

With Hosford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hosford, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(HOSFORD, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hosford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Hosford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hosford: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;