Weather Forecast For Hosford

HOSFORD, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night High 94 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 94 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.