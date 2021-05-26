Cancel
Craig, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Craig

Posted by 
Craig News Watch
 17 days ago

CRAIG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aBtIThq00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 50 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Cloudy in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Craig News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

