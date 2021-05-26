Daily Weather Forecast For Craig
CRAIG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Cloudy in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 50 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Cloudy in the day; while light rain during night
- High 57 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
