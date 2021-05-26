Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griswold, IA

A rainy Wednesday in Griswold — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Griswold Updates
Griswold Updates
 17 days ago

(GRISWOLD, IA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Griswold, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Griswold:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBtIRwO00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Griswold Updates

Griswold Updates

Griswold, IA
6
Followers
62
Post
406
Views
ABOUT

With Griswold Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Griswold, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sunbreak#Retirement Savings#Nearby Hikes#Planning#Money#Student Loan#Finances#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Bookkeeping#Household Tasks#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Griswold, IAPosted by
Griswold Updates

Get weather-ready — Griswold’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Griswold: Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Griswold, IAPosted by
Griswold Updates

4-day forecast for Griswold

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Griswold: Friday, May 14: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;