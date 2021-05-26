Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, MS

Sturgis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Sturgis Today
Sturgis Today
 17 days ago

STURGIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aBtIQ3f00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sturgis Today

Sturgis Today

Sturgis, MS
15
Followers
60
Post
691
Views
ABOUT

With Sturgis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sturgis, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sturgis, MSPosted by
Sturgis Today

Saturday has sun for Sturgis — 3 ways to make the most of it

(STURGIS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sturgis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sturgis, MSPosted by
Sturgis Today

Sunday sun alert in Sturgis — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(STURGIS, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sturgis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sturgis, MSPosted by
Sturgis Today

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Sturgis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sturgis: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;