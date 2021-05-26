Weather Forecast For Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
