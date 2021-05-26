Weather Forecast For Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 81 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



