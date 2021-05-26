Cancel
Deadwood, SD

Deadwood Daily Weather Forecast

Deadwood Daily
Deadwood Daily
 17 days ago

DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBtIOXR00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood, SD
With Deadwood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

