Deadwood Daily Weather Forecast
DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 47 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.