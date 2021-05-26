Deadwood Daily Weather Forecast

DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 57 °F, low 38 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 47 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



