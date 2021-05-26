Cancel
Fort Sumner, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Sumner

Fort Sumner Voice
Fort Sumner Voice
FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Sumner Voice

Fort Sumner Voice

ABOUT

With Fort Sumner Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Fort Sumner

(FORT SUMNER, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Sumner. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Baca, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL DE BACA AND CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 238 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yeso, or 18 miles west of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sumner Lake State Park, Yeso and Sumner Lake. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 302 and 305, and between Mile Markers 307 and 318. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Baca, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central De Baca County in east central New Mexico Central Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 220 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yeso, or 19 miles west of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sumner Lake State Park, Yeso and Sumner Lake. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 302 and 318. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...WEST CENTRAL DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles east of Corona, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln, west central De Baca, southwestern Guadalupe and southeastern Torrance Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 177 and 192. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 287 and 296. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central and east central New Mexico.
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, De Baca, Quay, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Curry; De Baca; Quay; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico East central De Baca County in east central New Mexico South central Quay County in east central New Mexico Southwestern Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 350 PM MDT, a strong outflow boundary ahead of a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Tolar, or 26 miles east of Fort Sumner, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Melrose, Saint Vrain, Tolar, Taiban and Cannon Air Force Base. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 339 and 379. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: De Baca County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN DE BACA COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles south of Yeso, or 24 miles southwest of Fort Sumner, moving east at 25 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern De Baca County. This includes Highway 285 between Mile Markers 163 and 171.