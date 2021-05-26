Cancel
Lincoln, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Lincoln Bulletin
LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aBtILtG00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Posted by
Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(LINCOLN, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lincoln County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Central Lincoln County in central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1059 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sylvan Grove, or 9 miles west of Lincoln...moving northeast at 25 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Lincoln, Sylvan Grove and Barnard. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Ellsworth County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; Saline The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Lincoln County in central Kansas Western Saline County in central Kansas * Until 1030 AM CDT Sunday. * At 125 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincoln, Sylvan Grove, Brookville, Beverly, Barnard, Glendale, Westfall and Ash Grove. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...