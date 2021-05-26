Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.