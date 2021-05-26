Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 85 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



