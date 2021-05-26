4-Day Weather Forecast For Heppner
HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, May 28
Chance Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.