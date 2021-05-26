4-Day Weather Forecast For Heppner

HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 72 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Friday, May 28 Chance Rain Showers High 60 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 57 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



