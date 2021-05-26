Cancel
Heppner, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Heppner

Heppner News Alert
Heppner News Alert
 17 days ago

HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aBtIIF500

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Heppner News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(HEPPNER, OR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Heppner Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Get weather-ready — Heppner’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Heppner: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Friday sun alert in Heppner — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HEPPNER, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Heppner. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!