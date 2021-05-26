Cancel
Lockwood, MO

Lockwood Daily Weather Forecast

Lockwood Journal
 17 days ago

LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aBtIHMM00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

