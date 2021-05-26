Lockwood Daily Weather Forecast
LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
