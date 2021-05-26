Ellendale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
