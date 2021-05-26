Cancel
Ellendale, ND

Ellendale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Ellendale Today
 17 days ago

ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aBtIGTd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 48 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Ellendale, ND
ABOUT

With Ellendale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Ellendale

(ELLENDALE, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ellendale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dickey County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Stutsman PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER THE SOUTHERN JAMES RIVER VALLEY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will continue through the morning hours across the southern James River Valley, with visibility dropping to around one-quarter mile or less at times. Those traveling should be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and use extra caution at railroad crossings and intersections.