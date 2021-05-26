Weather Forecast For Atkins

ATKINS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 83 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



