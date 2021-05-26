Weather Forecast For Atkins
ATKINS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.