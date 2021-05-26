Cancel
Hana, HI

Hana Weather Forecast

Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 17 days ago

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aBtIDpS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

