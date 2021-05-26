Hana Weather Forecast
HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
