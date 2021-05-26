Seeley Lake Weather Forecast

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 2 bed, 1 bath home is in a very convenient, accessible location in Seeley Lake. Great monthly or short term rental/ full time home. The Clearwater River is within walking distance on the Seeley Lake Trail System Walking/Bike Path. The Snowmobile Trail System can be accessed from this home as well, providing easy access to hundreds of miles of groomed trails. Nice shade trees, front porch, carport, shed and city water. Great, spacious home in the heart of Seeley Lake where you can be close to everything, including the lake! Enjoy the remodeled kitchen with concrete countertops and large island and enclosed pantry. Modern barn-wood flooring highlights the kitchen and living area upstairs. Master bedroom has a full bath and lovely seated vanity and also leads to a covered deck where you can enjoy the fully fenced back yard. Pellet stoves upstairs and down keep the house warm but can also be converted back to wood if desired. Large recreation room downstairs has colored concrete flooring with a small kitchen area as well. With 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths there is lots of room for everyone or use as a vacation rental. Lots of windows allow for natural light to flow throughout. Amazing Clearwater River frontage home! One-of-a-kind 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home situated on a knoll overlooking the river. Custom cabinetry, granite countertops, tile and laminate heated floors throughout. Enjoy the cozy, gas rock fireplace in the great room framed by picturesque windows looking out onto the water. The basement has a bar with a refrigerator and dishwasher, full bathroom, living area/bedroom option and a temperature controlled wine cellar. There is 120' of covered deck to enjoy all the wildlife and birds that frequent the area. Attached 3 car, heated floor garage to store vehicles and toys. A 40x60 separate shop with in-floor heat has a mezzanine level that can store an ATV. Gated entry with paved roads and driveway. 496' water frontage. There are few properties in Montana that offer the combination of creek frontage, spectacular views, privacy, and easy paved road access. Well, 675 Black Bear Drive offers all of this and so much more. This well-constructed log home is a stunning addition to the Double Arrow community and was built to provide 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a detached, oversized two-car garage. Even with all of these positive attributes, the new owners will be even more impressed by the 4.72 timbered and nicely managed acres, +/-410 feet of Morrell Creek frontage, and an upper deck that provides the ambient sounds of cascading Morrell Creek. All of this with hand-painted and creative, personal touches by the talented artist and owners. Listed by Aaron A. Curtis. Curtis, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Missoula at 406-721-4141</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTW9udGFuYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1XTVRBUi0yMjEwNjk0NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>