Edgewood, IA

Edgewood Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Edgewood Voice
Edgewood Voice
 17 days ago

EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWtCj_0aBtIB4000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Edgewood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

