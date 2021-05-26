Freeman Weather Forecast
FREEMAN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.