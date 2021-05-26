Wednesday set for rain in Porcupine — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PORCUPINE, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Porcupine Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Porcupine:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 17 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.