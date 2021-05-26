Cancel
Cove, AR

Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Cove with these activities

Cove News Beat
(COVE, AR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Cove Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aBtI8V400

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cove, AR
