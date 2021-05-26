Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Cove with these activities
(COVE, AR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Cove Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cove:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
