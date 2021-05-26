Cancel
Plentywood, MT

Weather Forecast For Plentywood

Plentywood Voice
Plentywood Voice
 17 days ago

PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4JmZ_0aBtI6jc00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plentywood Voice

Plentywood Voice

Plentywood, MT
ABOUT

With Plentywood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Plentywood Voice

Get weather-ready — Plentywood’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Plentywood: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 120 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 120. * TIMING...Mainly late Monday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts will spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.