Crosbyton, TX

Crosbyton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Crosbyton News Beat
Crosbyton News Beat
CROSBYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBtI5qt00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

