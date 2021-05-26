Crosbyton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CROSBYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 61 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 60 °F 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.